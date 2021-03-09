Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENBL. Mizuho cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.20.

ENBL stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

