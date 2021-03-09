Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

VEOEY opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.82. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

