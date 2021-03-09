loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LDI. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of LDI opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

