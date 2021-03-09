Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MCARY stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62. Mercari has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
Mercari Company Profile
