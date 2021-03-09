Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MCARY stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62. Mercari has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

