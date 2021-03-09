Brokerages Anticipate Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will announce sales of $28.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $28.59 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported sales of $23.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will report full year sales of $106.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $108.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $107.22 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $108.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 123,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,396. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $388.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

