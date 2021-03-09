Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

