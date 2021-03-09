Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Lifted to Buy at Roth Capital

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $11.50.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.