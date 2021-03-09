UBS Group Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $275.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $190.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.65.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $226.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.51 and a 200 day moving average of $127.92. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $234.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $65,968,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 219,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,728,000 after acquiring an additional 135,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.