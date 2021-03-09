AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 720,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $77,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $106.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $188.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

