Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,034,608 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intel were worth $129,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

