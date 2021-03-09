I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.91% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of IMAB opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.73. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94.
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.
Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.