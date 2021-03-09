I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IMAB opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.73. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,551,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

