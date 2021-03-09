Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IRDM. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,107,948. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.