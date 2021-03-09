William Blair Initiates Coverage on Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

REZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE REZI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after buying an additional 3,433,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after buying an additional 1,610,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,855,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.