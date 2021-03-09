Morgan Stanley Raises Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $53.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.