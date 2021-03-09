Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETN. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $141.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

