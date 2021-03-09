Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~10.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

