NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

