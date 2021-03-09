Alexandria Capital LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,729,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after buying an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after buying an additional 190,259 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after buying an additional 165,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,613,000 after buying an additional 114,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

