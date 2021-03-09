Alexandria Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 299.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

