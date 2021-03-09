Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.53% from the company’s current price.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Spin Master alerts:

SNMSF stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Spin Master has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $31.40.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.