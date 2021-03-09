Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

