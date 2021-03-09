NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NS has been the subject of a number of other reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

