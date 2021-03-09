Robert W. Baird Trims Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price to $82.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $883,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,335,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,689,346.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $4,566,762.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,929,921 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after buying an additional 286,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.