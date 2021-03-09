Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 442.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,616 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Corteva worth $26,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

