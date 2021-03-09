Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,149 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.22. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

