Barrington Research Raises The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $25.00

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

MCS stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $689.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, analysts expect that The Marcus will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 725.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 1,055.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $2,368,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

