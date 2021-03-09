Johnson Rice Downgrades Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Hold

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.