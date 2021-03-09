Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THNPF. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Shares of THNPF opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.