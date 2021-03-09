Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $64,302,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $49,914,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

