Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of MT opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

