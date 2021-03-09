IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Price Target Raised to $9.00

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 3.60% of IRIDEX worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.