Needham & Company LLC Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $107.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $104.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

