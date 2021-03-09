Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Melcor REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Melcor REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Melcor REIT has a one year low of C$21.80 and a one year high of C$33.83.

