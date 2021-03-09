Breakline Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Breakline Capital LLC cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 46.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in RingCentral by 3.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $322.99 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.59 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.67, for a total value of $827,847.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,828 shares of company stock worth $28,228,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.