Breakline Capital LLC Sells 41,470 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Breakline Capital LLC cut its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,470 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises about 1.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Snap by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,693,000 after purchasing an additional 409,091 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

SNAP opened at $57.65 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.