Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 2.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $619.32 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $619.84 and its 200-day moving average is $628.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
