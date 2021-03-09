Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 2.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $619.32 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $619.84 and its 200-day moving average is $628.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

