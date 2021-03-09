Commercial Metals to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of CMC opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,904,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,982,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.