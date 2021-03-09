Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. SEA makes up 9.8% of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 752,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $149,845,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in SEA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 55,258 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $226.00 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.21 and its 200-day moving average is $190.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

