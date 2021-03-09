Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 3,409,546 CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,409,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,177,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $12,694,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,332,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

