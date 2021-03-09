Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,009 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $250.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

