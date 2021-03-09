Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. Insperity reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%.

Separately, Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NYSE NSP opened at $90.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

