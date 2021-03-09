HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.24. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

HONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

HONE opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $785.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $13.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.