Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

TSE EFX opened at C$9.47 on Monday. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$849.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

