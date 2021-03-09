Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.