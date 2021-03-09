Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.
Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
