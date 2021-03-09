Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $84.30 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,865 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.25% of Cummins worth $84,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $268.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $268.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.74 and its 200 day moving average is $226.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.24.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.