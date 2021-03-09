The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 206.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 288,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 477,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 678,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 550,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

