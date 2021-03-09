Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Gladstone Land posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.20 million, a P/E ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

