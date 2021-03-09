Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.06 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

