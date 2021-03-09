B. Riley Weighs in on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

PKOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of -174.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.