Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $1.05 on Monday. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.
About Dno Asa
